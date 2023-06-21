UK Nirmul Committee’s decision to observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Janani

By Matiar Chowdhury:

London: Coming 26th June 2023 Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam’s death anniversary has been decided to be celebrated by the United Kingdom branch of Ekatterer Ghatok-Dalal Nirmul Committee. This decision was taken at a special meeting of the executive committee at Bo-Business Center in East London at 19 June London time six pm, According to the decision, the United Kingdom branch will organize a virtual discussion meeting on June 26 at 10:00 PM London time in memory of the Shaheed Janani. The leaders of the Central Committee will participate in the meeting.

Several other important decisions were taken at the meeting held under the chairmanship of journalist Matiar Chowdhury, the senior vice president of the United Kingdom branch of Ekatterer Ghatok-Dalal Nirmul Committee and moderated by Smriti Azad, general secretary. In the meeting, the organization mourned the death of Arpita Shahriar, daughter of Shahriar Kabir, the central president of Ekatterer Ghatok-Dalal Nirmul Committee and politician-freedom fighter Pankaj Bhatracharya and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. A minute’s silence was observed for the peace of both departed souls.

Under the leadership of Sushant Das Prasant, the organizing secretary of the organization for the international recognition of the genocide in Bangladesh, speeding up the work through three gatherings in Cardiff-Birmingham and Manchester and the former president of the organization Syed Enamul Islam and executive member Jasmine Chowdhury and councilor Moin Qadri were given the responsibility of communicating internationally including Britain.

In the meeting, Ansar Ahdem Ullah, the executive member of the central committee of the organization, gave details of the Bangladesh Forum Europe delegation’s recent visit to Vaidya Bhoomi in different parts of the country and their interviews with the families of the victims of the 1971. The organization’s president journalist Syed Anach Pasha, vice president Nazma Hossain, secretary Monira Parveen, assistant secretary Jewel Raj, executive member and former president Nooruddin Ahmed participated in the organizational discussion in the meeting.