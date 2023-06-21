Amaravati visits Shaheed Smriti Udyan in Sylhet

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Dr Khurshida Tahmin Shimu and Ahmed Jinnun Dara, of the Sylhet Chapter of Amaravati, said that the Bangladesh Shaheed Smriti Udyan authority has allocated trees on the connecting road for ‘Amaravati’.

The news is as good for Amaravati as it is a milestone. They thanked Colonel Abdus Salam Bir Pratik under whose leadership the memorial garden was established. He is a man who believes in action, not words. He has previously performed government duties at home and abroad. He’s working tirelessly. Whenever he visits Sylhet to manage the Sylhet Kidney Foundation and other work, he gives time to beautify the Bangladesh Shaheed Memorial. Amaravati also thanked Dr Ziauddin Ahmed, Nazrul Islam Bason and others concerned. It is also worth mentioning here that Amaravati had planted some flowers and forest trees earlier. The trees planted are all alive.

Finally, a special appeal to all the members and representatives of the ‘Amaravati’ Sylhet Chapter to actively plant trees on the connecting road of Shaheed Smriti Udyan on 23 June.