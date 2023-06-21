AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury unofficially won the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) on Wednesday.

According to the results in 190 polling centres, Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury (boat) got 1, 18, 614 votes while his nearest contender Jatiya Party’s Md Nazrul Islam (plough) bagged 50, 321 votes in the SCC mayoral election.

Earlier in the day, the voting for SCC and RCC was held from 8am to 4 pm in the two city corporations.

Sylhet City Corporation had 4,87,753 voters.

In the SCC polls, eight candidates – AL-backed Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party’s Md Nazrul Islam, Zaker Party’s Md Zahirul Alam, Islami Andolon’s Mahmudul Hasan, and independent Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu, Md Salah Uddin Rimon, Mostaque Ahmed Rauf, and Md Shahjahan Miah, vied for the mayoral post.