PM Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL’s 74th founding anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 74th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL).

She paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the morning.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, BSS reports.

Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.

Sheikh Hasina along with AL general secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the day’s programme by hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons and balloons.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party of the country to lead struggles for freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.