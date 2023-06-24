3,081 families get rice as PM’s gift in Moulvibazar

A total of 3,081 helpless families at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district were provided rice as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

A distribution programme was held on the premises of Kamalganj municipality on Saturday morning.

Moulvibazar-4 seat MP Dr Md Abdus Shahid was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with municipal mayor Jewel Ahmed in the chair.

Kamalganj upazila nirbahi officer Sifat Uddin, Kamalganj upazila Awami League former president M Mosaddek Ahmed Manik, anti-corruption committee president Imtiaz Ahmed Bulbul, Kamalganj Police OC Sanjay Chakraborty, assistant primary education officer Joy Kumar Hazra, Journalist Sajidur Rahman Saju and Mostafizur Rahman were present as special guests at the programme which was conducted by student leader Saiful Islam.