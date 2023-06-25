Skincare alert: Avoid these mistakes when applying moisturiser

Owing to the summer heat and increase in humidity, many of us tend to skip one of the most important skincare steps — moisturisation. However, as we age, the skin’s hydration tends to lessen, making it necessary to use a moisturiser to keep it supple, irrespective of the weather. But, wait, it’s not just about slathering your face with a moisturiser, for effective results, it is equally important to understand the dos and don’ts when it comes to using this skincare product. But before that, let us tell you why it’s important to use a moisturiser.

According to Dr Ramdas, Senior Dermatologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, “Moisturisers help hydrate and nourish the skin. They are designed to prevent dryness, maintain the skin’s moisture barrier, and promote a smooth and healthy complexion. They can come in various forms, including creams, lotions, gels, and oils.”

Now, let’s come to the main part — the common mistakes made when using moisturiser, as pointed out by Dr Tanvi Vaidya, founder, Derma MD Clinics, on Instagram.

Mistake #1 Applying on dry skin

Apply moisturiser on damp skin (within 5 minutes of bath) to lock the moisture.

Concurring, Dr Ramdas said that the best way to apply moisturiser is on slightly damp skin. “After cleansing, gently pat your face with a towel, leaving it slightly damp. This technique helps seal in moisture, creating a protective barrier that prevents evaporation and maintains hydration. But if your skin is already dry, still applying moisturiser.”

Mistake #2 Too little quantity

To get the best result it’s important to use the correct quantity.

Agreeing, Dr Ramdas noted that the amount of moisturiser needed varies by skin type and product. “Begin with a pea-sized amount, adjusting as necessary. If skin feels moisturised without residue, you’ve likely used the right amount. Start small and add more if needed, avoiding excessive application that may clog pores or feel heavy.”

Mistake #3 Using it only in the morning

Ideally, use it both in the AM and PM, but if you have to choose, choose PM.

“Use a sunscreen-infused moisturiser in the morning to protect from UV rays. At night, replenish moisture and repair skin with a suitable moisturiser. Choose one that suits your skin type and needs,” said Dr Ramdas.