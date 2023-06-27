Bangladeshi workers recruited for the first time under UK’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme

Bangladesh High Commission, London organised a briefing session at the

Mission’s Bangabandhu Lounge on Monday for the Bangladeshi workers who

have been recruited for the first time under the UK’s Seasonal Agricultural

Workers Scheme.

A British international recruitment company, Regency Recruitment Ltd, hired

these workers for a British farm and arranged their travel to the UK. The

recruitment of the workers was facilitated by Bangladesh High Commission,

London and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment of

Bangladesh.

High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem while

briefing the workers underlined the importance of following all the rules and

regulations of the UK's Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme to uphold the

image of Bangladesh and facilitate future recruitment of more Bangladeshi

workers in the UK’s farm sector.

The High Commissioner assured that the Bangladesh High Commission, London

will remain available for all-out assistance to the workers during their 6-month

contractual stay in the UK, and will continue to work with the British

government and private sector to recruit more Bangladeshi workers in the UK’s

agriculture sector.

The High Commissioner also highlighted several initiatives taken by Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government to create more overseas jobs and regular

migration for Bangladeshi workers, and said, "Migrant Bangladeshi workers are

now working in many countries with dignity and earning more remittance as

well as building a positive image for Bangladesh."

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Regency Recruitment Ltd

Rowsonara Begum said, “Regency Recruitment will continue its efforts to

recruit more Bangladeshi workers under the Scheme to meet the UK’s labour

market demand”.

The CEO mentioned that Regency Recruitment Ltd is the only authorised

agency to recruit farm workers from Bangladesh under the UK's Seasonal

Agricultural Workers Scheme and called upon all concerned to remain cautious

about advertisements, particularly in social media offering such recruitment.

She thanked Bangladesh High Commission, London for extending all necessary

support to the recruitment process of the first batch of agriculture workers.

A spokesman from the farm said: "We are a family-run farm which has been

operating for over 60 years. We are also happy to see Bangladesh as a source

country for the UK’s agricultural industry for the first time. Our belief is that

more hard-working Bangladeshi people could find employment through the

Seasonal Workers Scheme in the future.”

Regency’s Director of Recruitment Naseem Talukdar, Chief Financial Officer

Shalim Abs and Liaison Consultant Mahbub Noor Mabs attended and spoke on

the occasion. The workers shared their experiences regarding the recruitment

process and expressed their commitment to work and follow the rules and

regulations.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Bangladesh High Commission,

London.