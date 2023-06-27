Bangladeshi workers recruited for the first time under UK’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme

Bangladesh High Commission, London organised a briefing session at the
Mission’s Bangabandhu Lounge on Monday for the Bangladeshi workers who
have been recruited for the first time under the UK’s Seasonal Agricultural
Workers Scheme.
A British international recruitment company, Regency Recruitment Ltd, hired
these workers for a British farm and arranged their travel to the UK. The
recruitment of the workers was facilitated by Bangladesh High Commission,
London and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment of
Bangladesh.
High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem while
briefing the workers underlined the importance of following all the rules and
regulations of the UK's Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme to uphold the
image of Bangladesh and facilitate future recruitment of more Bangladeshi
workers in the UK’s farm sector.
The High Commissioner assured that the Bangladesh High Commission, London
will remain available for all-out assistance to the workers during their 6-month
contractual stay in the UK, and will continue to work with the British
government and private sector to recruit more Bangladeshi workers in the UK’s
agriculture sector.
The High Commissioner also highlighted several initiatives taken by Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government to create more overseas jobs and regular
migration for Bangladeshi workers, and said, "Migrant Bangladeshi workers are
now working in many countries with dignity and earning more remittance as
well as building a positive image for Bangladesh."
On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Regency Recruitment Ltd
Rowsonara Begum said, “Regency Recruitment will continue its efforts to
recruit more Bangladeshi workers under the Scheme to meet the UK’s labour
market demand”.
The CEO mentioned that Regency Recruitment Ltd is the only authorised
agency to recruit farm workers from Bangladesh under the UK's Seasonal
Agricultural Workers Scheme and called upon all concerned to remain cautious
about advertisements, particularly in social media offering such recruitment.
She thanked Bangladesh High Commission, London for extending all necessary
support to the recruitment process of the first batch of agriculture workers.
A spokesman from the farm said: "We are a family-run farm which has been
operating for over 60 years. We are also happy to see Bangladesh as a source
country for the UK’s agricultural industry for the first time. Our belief is that
more hard-working Bangladeshi people could find employment through the
Seasonal Workers Scheme in the future.”
Regency’s Director of Recruitment Naseem Talukdar, Chief Financial Officer
Shalim Abs and Liaison Consultant Mahbub Noor Mabs attended and spoke on
the occasion. The workers shared their experiences regarding the recruitment
process and expressed their commitment to work and follow the rules and
regulations.
The event was attended by senior officials of the Bangladesh High Commission,
London.