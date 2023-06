BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf being taken to Singapore

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is being taken to Singapore for treatment.

He left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30am by a flight of Bangladesh Biman.

The BNP leader was accompanied by his wife and son.

Khandaker Mosharraf’s son Khandaker Maruf Hossain, a lawyer of Supreme Court, sought doa to all.

Earlier on June 17, the senior BNP leader was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka with chest pain.