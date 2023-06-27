Trade activities thru’ Hili port to remain suspended for 6 days

Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Hili land port will remain suspended for six days, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, general secretary of Hili Land Port Import-Export Group, said that trade activities will remain closed from June 27 to July 2 for the Eid holidays.

“Trade activities will resume at the land port from July 3,” he said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hili Immigration Check-post, Sheikh Ashraful, said that according to the government decision, there is no official holiday at the Immigration Check-post.

So, cross-border travel will continue from 9 am to 6 pm through the immigration check-post of the land port during this time, he added.

SM Haider, co-manager of the private operator of the land port, Panama Hili Port Link Limited, said that trade between the two countries via Hili land port will remain closed from June 27 to July 2. However, their operations will resume from July 2.