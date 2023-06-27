Bangladesh to begin ODI WC campaign against Afghanistan on Oct 7

Bangladesh will begin their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with the game against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala, India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the fixtures and the 10 venues for the upcoming mega event which is set to begin on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. India will face Pakistan in a much-anticipated clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semifinals.

Knockout Stages

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 14:00 local time.

Tournament Venues

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

Fixtures of Bangladesh’s matches

Date Opponent Venue

October 7 Afghanistan Dharamsala

October 10 England Dharamsala

October 14 New Zealand Chennai

October 19 India Pune

October 24 South Africa Mumbai

October 28 Qualifier Team 1 Kolkata

October 31 Pakistan Kolkata

November 6 Qualifier Team 2 Delhi

November 12 Australia Pune