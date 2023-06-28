Ex-UP member among two killed in Sunamganj

Two people, including a former UP member, died in a clash between two groups in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj over land dispute.

The deceased were Habibur Rahman, 52, former UP member, and Helal, 25.

According to police sources there had been a long standing dispute between Mujibur Rahman and Nizam Uddin over a land. The incident took place at ward 4 in Shalla Upazila at Satpara bazaar on Tuesday when the supporters of two groups locked into altercation over building a house in Satpara Bazaar on the disputed land.

Later, a clash broke out between both groups and Habibur was killed on the spot, and Helal succumbed to injury at a hospital, said police.

Shalla police station officer in charge Aminul Islam said the situation is now normal. Additional police are deployed at the scene.