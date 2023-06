Man held with Phensedyl in Moulvibazar

Police arrested a man with seven bottles of Phensedyl from Shamshernagar union of Kamalganj on Tuesday night .

The deceased was Abdul Mannan, 50, resident of Shingrauli Eidgalita village of Shamshernagar union.

Officer-in-charge of Shamshernagar police outpost Shamim Akanji said a team of police conducted a drive in the area around 10pm and arrested Mannan with the drug.

A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act with the Kamalganj Police Station