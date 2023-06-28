Record Tk 4.60cr toll collected from Padma Bridge in 24hrs

The government has earned a record Tk 4.6 crore in revenue from tolls collected from the vehicles that crossed the Padma Bridge in 24 hours till midnight Tuesday.

Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Amirul Islam said a total of Tk 4,60,53,300 was collected from the vehicles that crossed the bridge from Monday 12am to Tuesday 12am.

Last year, a record Tk 4,19,39,650 in tolls was collected from around 26,394 vehicles that crossed the bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the bridge on June 25, 2022, and it was opened to traffic the next morning.