35km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway

A 35km tailback was reported in Tangail due to an increase in number of vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway on Wednesday morning.

The highway is witnessing traffic congestion from the Bangabandhu Bridge east side to the Gharinda area of Tangail Sadar Upazila.

Along with heavy rain, a combination of road crashes, vehicle breakdowns, and the temporary suspension of toll collection since 4am, this congestion is causing immense suffering to homebound Eid holidaymakers.

Elenga Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Jahid Hasan said the traffic congestion originated from the accident that occurred on both the bridge and the highway. The law enforcers are working to keep traffic normal.

He said the people who are travelling on trucks and pickup vans due to a shortage of bus tickets are suffering the most in the heavy rain.