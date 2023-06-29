Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha amid heavy rainfalls

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated across the country on Thursday amid heavy to heavy rainfalls.

Since morning, it has been raining heavily in the capital. Defying rain, musollis went to mosques to offer Eid prayers.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zil Hajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah.

The main Eid jamaat was held at National Eidgah in Dhaka. Several jamaats were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Muslims are sacrificing cattle in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah as illustrated by his readiness to give up his son Ismail

Gor-e-Shaheed Baro Maidan in Dinajpur and Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj hosted two of the country’s largest Eid congregations like previous years.