Bangladesh into SAFF semis after 14yrs

Bangladesh reached the SAFF Championship semi-final after beating Bhutan 3-1 in their third and final Group B fixture of the ongoing edition at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India Wednesday. They got the achievement after 14 years.

Sheikh Morsalin and Rakib Hossain scored one goal each with outstanding efforts to help Bangladesh come from behind after Tsenda Dorji gave Bhutan an early lead.

The Bengal Tigers earned six points to emerge as Pool B runners-up while Lebanon finished as group winners with nine points after beating the Maldives earlier in the day, online news portal reports.

Bangladesh will take on Kuwait in the first semi-final Saturday afternoon at the same venue while India face Lebanon in the other last four clash later in the day.

Match result:

Bhutan 1 (Tsenda 12) ; Bangladesh 3 (Morsalin 21, Phuntsho 30-og, Rakib 36)