Dhaka will have very good time with US: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that Bangladesh welcomes upcoming visits of some high level US delegations here as Dhaka wants to get more engagement with Washington on various issues.

“We welcome the continuous engagement with the US .. we have nothing to hide … I believe we will have very good time with the US,” he told reporters at foreign ministry in the afternoon, BSS reports.

Replying to a query, the foreign minister said that Dhaka would welcome, if the US delegation comes with suggestion regarding the polls as Bangladesh government is committed to hold a free, fair and violence free elections.

“If they have any bright idea regarding the election, we may like it,” he said.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh need more engagement with the US to wipe off misunderstanding between Dhaka and Washington, if there is any.

Momen said the US impose sanction on Rapid Action battalion due to ignorance of knowledge and based on some misinformation provided by a vested quarters.

He said Dhaka has requested Washington to withdraw the sanction on RAB and in reply the US asked to follow a process regarding it. “We are following the process,” he added.

Commenting on the new US visa policy, the foreign minister said, the Awami League doesn’t worry about the new policy at all. “Only those are worried, who got interest in the US,” he said.

The foreign minister said US President Biden is very committed to strengthen relations with Bangladesh. “They (US) don’t want to lose Bangladesh,” he said.

The foreign minister said there is a perception that Bangladesh foreign policy may tilt to China but Dhaka maintains its foreign policy “independently” following – friendship to all, malice towards none – set by Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, is likely to visit Dhaka in the second week of this month while US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez is supposed to arrive in the third week.

Diplomatic sources said US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu is supposed to accompany Uzra Zeya during her four-day visit.