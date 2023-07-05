No dialogue with BNP on caretaker govt issue: Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman on Wednesday said there would be no dialogue with BNP on the caretaker government system which was abolished by the court.

“The election will be held as per the constitution. Dialogue will be held if BNP agrees to take part in the next general election accepting that it was abolished by higher court. There will be no dialogue with BNP on caretaker government issue,” he said.

The adviser made the remarks after meeting with visiting British Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday (July 5, 2023).

Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman (2nd from left) holds talks with visiting British Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office at Agargaon in Dhaka on Wednesday (July 5, 2023).

He said the United Kingdom wants a free, fair and neutral election. “We told them that the government had strengthened the Election Commission. The government is also pledge-bound to hold a neutral election. Our EC is independent. Fair elections are being held at many city corporations. It is its proof. Election will be held according to the constitutional provision. If BNP agrees to take part in dialogue accepting it, we are ready to talk to them.”

Salman F Rahman said the opposition should try to understand that there is no alternative other than taking part in the election. “We’re ready to hold a constructive dialogue with the opposition.”

He said they also discussed the Rohingya issue and sought continued focus and pressure on Myanmar to resolve the crisis. “The UK will also provide 11 million pound sterlings for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh,” he said.

Regarding the expansion of trade between Bangladesh and the UK, Salman F. Rahman said, “We intend to buy Airbus aircraft from the UK. We’ve talked about it. Following the GSP, DCTS scheme will create great potentials in the trade between Bangladesh and the UK.”

They discussed the Aviation Trade and Investment Partnership, signed by the UK and Bangladesh in May 2023, to strengthen Bangladesh’s aviation sector and create jobs in both countries.

The UK minister is in Dhaka to discuss relevant issues with Bangladesh to help grow green growth.

He wants to use his first official visit to Bangladesh to demonstrate the UK’s eagerness to work with Bangladesh on shared challenges like climate change, using their collective expertise to deepen trading relationships, spark economic growth, and create jobs.

“I look forward to working with the Government of Bangladesh on increasing mutual prosperity by addressing impediments to market access and trade,” said the UK minister.