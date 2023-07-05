Rain interrupts Bangladesh-Afghanistan 1st ODI

The first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan was interrupted by rain in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Afghanistan captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz won the toss and elected to field first in Chattogram. They scored 144 in 34.3 overs losing 7 wickets before the interruption.

Towhid Hridoy (42) and Taskin Ahmed (3) were batting at the crease before rain interrupted play .

Earlier, Captain Tamim Iqbal scoring 13 departed early . later, Litton Das (26) and Nazmul Hossain Shanto (12) also gave away their wickets after promising starts.

Afghanistan toured Bangladesh in June for a one-off Test match and has now returned for a three-match ODI and two-match T20 series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Bangladesh has made three changes to their playing XI from their last ODI against Ireland.