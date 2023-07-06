7 objects that are dirtier than your toilet seat

In the world of hygiene, especially when it’s being studied in scientific research, that toilet seat has, somehow, become the ultimate barometer of how dirty an item is. In scientific studies that crop up periodically, the humble porcelain bowl often turns out to be much cleaner than the sundry objects we unthinkingly touch every day: our smartphones, kitchen appliances, and even the innocent-looking desktop or laptop on your office desk.

Phone

This tops the list, of course. Your smartphone is home to an average of 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat, according various studies. Since your hands are constantly picking up germs from the environment, your smartphone ends up harbouring more germs than you think. Use a damp cloth with soap or an antibacterial wipe to clean your phone.

Keyboard

Your keyboard is another germy object that you touch frequently. A study by the University of Arizona found that the average keyboard has over 3,000 bacteria per square inch. To clean your keyboard, you can use a can of compressed air or a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment.

Mouse

When was the last time you wiped your mouse with a sanitiser? It hardly ever crosses your mind how dirty your mouse could be, just like your keyboard. A study by the University of California, Berkeley, found that the average mouse has over 1,500 bacteria per square inch.

Remote control

When it comes to germy objects in the house, your remote control is definitely on the list. A study by the University of Houston found that the average remote control has over 200 bacteria per square inch. It is often touched and is hardly ever kept clean.

Washroom door knobs

Considering the amount of times washroom door knobs or handles are touched by different people, especially in public washrooms, this shouldn’t be surprising. Washroom or bathroom door handles and knobs harbour germs, and unlike toilet seats, hardly ever get sanitised.

Water taps

Water taps are often touched by people who have not washed their hands, and so they end up becoming a hotbed of germs. While washing your hands, a little cleanse of the tap with soap or detergent could help.

Refrigerator door

The door of your refrigerator is another object that is often touched by people who haven’t washed their hands. A study by the University of California, Davis, found that the average refrigerator door has over 500 bacteria per square inch.