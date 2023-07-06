Mehreen honoured in Kolkata

Singer Mehreen Mahmud was honoured with the prestigious ‘Banga Nari Award’ in Kolkata over her special contribution to the entertainment arena.

Human Rights Chairman Bumba Chakraborty, actress Priya Karpa, organiser Suriya Sinha and actress Soma Chakraborty handed over the award to Mehreen.

The occasion was held at Satyajit Ray Auditorium of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on July 2.

The awards were handed over to the successful Bengali women. Mehreen was given this award for her special performance in the entertainment arena.

Apart from Mehreen, Mamata Shankar among 19 successful women were honoured.

Mehreen has dedicated her award to the mothers who are not recognised for contributions to successful career of their children.