Tamim retires from international cricket

Bangladesh’s ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket.

He announced this three months before the World Cup begins in India, bringing a sudden end to his 16-year career.

Tamim was extremely emotional and in tears as he made the announcement at a press conference in Chattogram on Thursday, a day after Bangladesh lost to Afghanistan in the first of three ODIs.

At that time he was surrounded by the reporters.

“Wednesday’s match against Afghanistan was my last in international cricket. It is not my sudden decision. There are different reasons behind it, which I don’t think should be mentioned here.I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket.,” Tamim told journalists.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment.”

“I need to thank a few people, which they deserve. (Pauses, and takes a deep breath). I have always said that I played cricket (long pause, deep breath) to fulfil my father’s dream. So I am not sure how much I have made him proud throughout these 16 years of my international career,” Tamim said.

“During this long journey, I received support from teammates, coaches, BCB officials and my family, those who were beside me and backed me, kept their faith on me, all my supporters and Bangladesh cricket fans, I’m grateful to all of them,” the left-handed batter said.

Tamim, 34, had retired from T20Is around the same time last year. His last Test was Bangladesh’s previous match against Ireland in April.

Tamim began his international career as a teenager with his ODI debut in February 2007 and made a match-winning half-century in Bangladesh’s iconic win against India in the World Cup in the West Indies.