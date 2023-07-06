PM Sheikh Hasina opens new office for officers of Sangsad Secretariat

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated a new office for officers of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

She opened the office at the North Plaza of the parliament bhaban by cutting a ribbon.

The Prime Minister later went around different sections of the office, reports UNB.

Earlier on her arrival at the venue, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary received the Prime Minister with a bouquet.

Deputy Leader of the House Matia Chowdhury, cabinet members, deputy speaker, chief whip, whips, lawmakers and officials were present on the occasion.

The new office was opened to meet the accommodation crisis of the JS officers.