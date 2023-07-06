Conservative Friends of Bangladesh AGM held

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Conservative Friends of Bangladesh (CFoB) held its Annual General Meeting on 5th July at the House of Commons. The meeting was jointly presided by President Muquim Ahmed and Parliamentary President Bob Blackman, CBE MP. The members congratulated Bob Blackman for receiving CBE for public and political services.

The members also congratulated Cllr Atiqul Hoque, Lord Mayor of Salisbury, Cllr Salim Choudhury, Deputy Mayor of Harrow and Cllr Aziz Ambia on his recent election victory in Luton.

Moz Hossain a member of the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh attended and shared his journey from being the mystery man to his name now on the ballot paper to become the next Conservative Mayoral Candidate.

The following officers were unanimously elected by the members for a Three-Year Term, Parliamentary President: Bob Blackman CBE MP, Parliamentary Vice Presidents: Paul Scully MP, Mark Logan MP, Shaun Bailey MP, Jane Hunt MP and Elliott Colburn MP.

Executive Board members included: Chairman– Anjenerra Huque, Co-Chair – Mehfuz Ahmed, Deputy Chairman – Sujit Sen, Vice Chairman: Fajli Bibi, Shamsul Islam Shelim

And Adam Gheasuddin, Hon Secretary – Suhana Ahmed, Co-Hon Secretary: Shahamima Khan, Treasurer: Hussain Rahim FFA FIPA, Executive Board Member: Rab Hashem & Inam Bokth – Youth & social media Officer.

The following regional/branch Chairs/representative were introduced: London, Barnet: Toffazul Miah, Adam Gheasuddin, Camden – Syed Shahin Hossain, Shelim Miah, Westminster – Mohammed Janal, Shasta Miah, Humayun Kabir, Harrow – Cllr Salim Choudhury, Brent – Shahin Choudhury, Badrul Hoque, Tower Hamlets – Islam Uddin, Redbridge: Dr Sayed Zaman, City & East London – Rois Miah, Chingford and Woodford Green – Rab Hashem, Shahamima Khan, Ealing: Sabikun Nahar & Ibrahim Miah, Uxbridge & South Ruislip – Abdul Kadir, MD Rab, Munim Ahmed, Essex – Mohammed Nazimuddin, Dartford – Dr Monjur Showkat, Luton – Cllr Aziz Ambia, South Shields, Ali Haydor, Bedford – Shishum Miah, Northampton – Naz Islam Windsor – Shamsul Islam Shelim, West Midlands: Fajli Bibi, Hussain Rahim, Imrul Hussain, Najma Begum, Greater Manchester: Faruk Ahmed, Mocammel Alam, SM Faisal Kabir, Salisbury: Cllr Atiqul Hoque, Hertford: Shekhawath Hussain, St Albans: Jom Jom Rashid, Alaur Rahman and Rafat Khan.

The Presiding President congratulated the newly elected officers and congratulated the general members for elected their first female Chairman, female Vice Chairman and two female Hon Secretaries.