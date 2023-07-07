Bus collision in New York City injures 18

An open-top tour vehicle collided with a bus in downtown Manhattan on Thursday evening, injuring 18 people.

The accident occurred after 19:00 local time (00:00 BST), officials said, adding that both buses appear to have been fully occupied at the time.

In a news conference, fire department officials said it was too early to determine what caused the collision.

Ropes and ladders were used to rescue people. Officials are “evaluating” 63 more people for possible injuries.

None of the injuries sustained appear to be life-threatening, fire department officials said, adding that most injuries can be described as cuts, bruises, scrapes, fractures, and head and neck injuries.

It involved a city MTA bus and a tourist bus on a night-time tour operated by TopView Sightseeing.

The tour departs from near Times Square and takes in sights such as the Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge in a 90-minute journey, TopView’s website said.

The TopView bus had two decks, which complicated rescue efforts, said FDNY Deputy Chief Paul Hopper.