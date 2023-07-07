IMF shows interest to assist in developing govt bonds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team on Thursday expressed their interest to work on developing government bonds in the secondary market.

They expressed the interest while meeting with officials of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) at its headquarters in the city. BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder presided over the meeting.

After the meeting, BB spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said the IMF and World Bank team will also hold a meeting with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to discuss the primary objective of promoting government bonds in the secondary market.

The delegation will hold its concluding meeting with the finance ministry on 17 July.

During their two-week visit, the delegation will gather information on LCBM, climate-related bonds, medium-term fiscal framework, domestic savings, contractual saving, social safety net and debt sustainability.

Besides, they will take detailed information regarding debt and cash management.