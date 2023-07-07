Litton Das replaces Tamim as Bangladesh’s ODI captain

Litton Das has been named as the replacement for Tamim Iqbal as the captain of Bangladesh for the remaining two ODIs of the Afghanistan series.

On Thursday night, the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hasan, announced the decision at a hotel in Gulshan, UNB reports.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Tamim announced his retirement from international cricket.

The BCB will wait for Tamim to reconsider his retirement before announcing the name of a regular captain.

Following Tamim’s sudden retirement, the Bangladesh team management included Rony Talukder in the ODI team.

While the first ODI of the series was on 5th July, the remaining two matches will be played on July 8th and 11th in Chattogram. After the ODI series, both the teams will play s two-match T20 series in Sylhet.