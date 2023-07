HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations in 2024 will be held on the revised syllabus formulated in 2023.

Tests will be held on all subjects and each examination will be three hours long and will carry full marks.

A circular signed by Tapan Kumar Sarker, the president of inter-boards coordination committee, and also the chairman of Dhaka Education Board, was issued in this regard on Thursday.