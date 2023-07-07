Juba League, Juba Dal to hold rallies in Sylhet July 9

Juba League and Juba Dal, the youth wings of the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP, respectively, will hold rallies in Sylhet on July 9 (Sunday).

The Juba Dal and Juba League programmes will take place at Court Point in the city, approximately half a kilometre away from Sylhet Government Aliya Madrasah ground on the day.

Juba Dal has the announce the programme titled ‘Desh Bachate Tarunnya’ while Juba League has called a procession titled ‘Turunya Jayjatra’ in Sylhet.

Juba Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku said that the party’s secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will be the chief guest at the rally.

Alongside the Sylhet district and metropolitan BNP, the party’s affiliates Juba Dal, Swechasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal are conducting various campaigns in the city and district for hold the youth gathering success.

Central party leaders have also joined the campaign to provide guidance and motivation. They have been actively campaigning at the metropolitan, district, upazila, and union levels for the past few days.

Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, president of Sylhet district BNP, said that they obtained verbal permission from the deputy commissioner (DC) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).

BNP has taken the youth rally programs in six divisions, starting from Chittagong.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Metropolitan Juba League General Secretary Mushfiq Jaigirdar stated that they would hold the rally on July 9 at Court Point in Sylhet, titled “Tarunya Jayjatra.”

He, however, clarified that the gathering it is not a counter-programme. He said the general secretary of JubaLeague, Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, will attend the program as the chief guest, organized by the district and metropolitan Juba League.

He also mentioned that the rally aims to counter the influence of the BNP and its affiliates.