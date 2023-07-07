Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp ‘gunfight’

Five Rohingya people were killed and some others were injured in a gunfight between two groups at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar district early Friday.

The deceased were Anwar Hossain, 24, resident of Camp-8 West H-49 Block; Mohammad Hamim, 16, residents of Camp-8 West A-21 Block; Nurul Amin, 24, of Camp-13; and Md Nazimullah of Camp-10, H-42 Block. The identity of one of the deceased is yet to be determined.

Commander (additional DIG) of APBn-8 Mohammad Amir Jafar said after receiving information of firing between two Rohingya groups in the camp, they rushed to the spot and recovered three bodies around 6am.

They rescued two injured people and took them to a hospital run by an NGO in the camp. Two succumbed to their injuries there.

They continue their operation to arrest those involved in the incident, he added.

The Rohingyas in the camp said that the firing started between the two groups early morning.

They said two armed groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) often engaged in conflicts over the control of the camp. They might have involved in this gunfight.

Officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali said they recovered the bodies and sent those to the Cox’s Bazar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Primarily, it was confirmed that all the deceased were members of ARSA.