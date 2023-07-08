Five killed as bus hits three-wheeler in Sylhet-Tamabil road

Five people were killed in a collision between a bus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw on Sylhet-Tamabil road at Darvaste under Jaintapur Upazila in Sylhet on Friday night.

The identity of the deceased couldn’t be known immediately. According to locals, a Jaflong-bound bus from Sylhet and collided with a three-wheeler in front of the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway Darvaste Palli Bidyut Office at about 10:00pm, leaving five people dead and several others injured on the spot. All the deceased were three-wheeler passengers.

Jaintapur and Bateshwar fire service personnel with the help of locals are working to rescue the bus that fell into a ditch.

Meanwhile, a long tailback has been seen on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway after the incident.

Officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Police Station Omar Faruk confirmed about the incident and the death number.

Shyamal Banik, media officer of Sylhet district police, said that police rushed to the spot and started rescue operation immediately.