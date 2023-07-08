24,158 Hajj pilgrims return home

After completion of all formalities during performing Hajj, a total of 24,158 pilgrims have returned home till Saturday.

They have come back to the country via 64 return Hajj flights. Among the flights, the number of flights operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines is 22, Saudia Airlines is 27 and Flynas Airlines is 15.

The information was disclosed in a 46th bulletin issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,884 pilgrims went to Saudi Arabia performing Hajj this year. In addition, a total of 325 flights were operated to carry them.

Of the flights, 159 flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carried 61,180 pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia, 113 flights of Saudia Airlines carried 41,468 and 53 flights of Flynas Airlines carried 20,236.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines distributed Zamzam water among pilgrims who returned home via Biman, Flynas and Saudia Airlines after performing Hajj.

In addition, a total of 90 Bangladeshi pilgrims died during performing Hajj this year.