Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Sunday made a brief stopover in Dhaka.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud received the King at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, UNB reports.

The Bhutanese King stayed for nearly one hour and they exchanged pleasantries. He started from Bhutanese capital and came to Dhaka before his next destination Bangkok.