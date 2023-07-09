Pori Moni didn’t appear at court, judge expresses resentment

A judge expressed strong resentment after actor Pori Moni did not appear before the court in a case filed against her under the Liquor and Narcotics Act.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, judge of the No. 10 Special Judge Court, Dhaka, expressed the resentment on Sunday.

Pori Moni’s lawter Advocate Nilanjona Rifat Surovi told the court that partial hearing regarding the cancellation of charge framing in the case was held at the High Court. So, the case needed to be deferred.

Then the court asked her why accused Pori Moni did not come to court? In response, Advocate Nilanjona Rifat Surovi said the court granted her absence from appearing as per Section 205 of the Criminal Procedures (CrPC). She is not coming to the court as she is yet to get recover after the delivery of her baby. She would certainly appear at the court after her recovery from illness.

The court then asked Pori Moni’s lawyer that why she would not come to the court? Many VIPs, MPs, ministers come to the court. “You please bring Pori Moni to the court.”

It may be mentioned that on August 4, 2021, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized huge quantities of expensive liquors and liquor bottles conducting raid into Pori Moni’s Banani apartment. Then a case was filed against the actor under the Liquor and Narcotics Control Act. Later, she was taken to remand several times after her arrest. After her bail on August 31, she was released from jail.

On October 4, 2022, CID submitted chargesheet against three people including Pori Moni to the court.