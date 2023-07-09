NID server is secure: DG

NID Director General (DG) AKM Humayun Kabir said on Sunday that the National Identity Card (NID) server is secure.

He made the statement at a press conference at Agargaon election building in the capital on Sunday, UNB reports.

Regarding the leakage of personal information of citizens, he said that they did not see any threat involving their server.

However, 171 organisations working with the Election Commission are being investigated whether any information has been leaked from them.

The DG said that 171 organisations take serviced from the Election Commission’s server, it may be from some of those who take service from us.

“We will investigate and identify the websites from whom the information has been leaked,” he said.

He also said that the responsible would lose the contract if they are found guilty.

In the press conference, system manager Muhammad Ashraf Hossain said that NID’s server was not hacked. The servers of the service providers may have been hacked.

He also claimed that there is no threat against the NID server.