Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million

The overall number of Covid-19 cases around the world has now surpassed 691 million.

According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count is 691,235,025, while the death toll reached 6,898,483 this morning (July 10, 2023).

The US has reported 107,356,628 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,168,502 people have died from the virus in the country — both highest counts globally.

India has lodged 32 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Sunday.

The number of active cases stood at 1,454, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 4.49 crore (4,49,94,575). Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 5,31,913 with one death being reported from Mizoram, the data showed, UNB reports.

France and Germany have registered 40,138,560 and 38,428,685 Covid-19 cases so far, occupying the third and fourth positions in the world number-wise, and 167,642 and 174,352 people have died in the European countries, as per Worldometer.

Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 76 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,043,161, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,462 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 4.42 percent from Saturday’s 3.23 percent as 1,720 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.37 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.