Thai Airways to operate double daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from July 16

Thai Airways will be operating double daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from July 16.

Thai Airways Managing Director Ahmed Yusuf Walid disclosed this at a function at Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan on Monday morning. The event was organized by Air Galaxy.

With the introduction of the new double daily flights, passengers can now enjoy nighttime flights to reach Bangkok from Dhaka.

Thai Airways is celebrating the launch of double daily flights on the route during the summer holiday season by offering special discounts under the“Happy July” promotion for return flights departing Dhaka.

Two people travelling together will get 30 kilograms free luggage carrying facility. They will, however, receive this benefit if they go via Asia, North Asia, Europe, or Australia, said Ahmed Yusuf Walid, Managing Director of Thai Airways.

One flight will leave Bangkok in the morning and land at Dhaka Airport at 12:10 pm (local time), while the return flight will depart Dhaka at 01:35 pm (local time) for Bangkok.

The airline will be utilising its Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 777-200 with 30 Business Class and 262 Economy Class seats to operate the two aforementioned flights.

The new flight will arrive at Dhaka Airport at 01:25 am (local time), while the return flight from Dhaka will leave for Bangkok at 02:45 am (local time).