A. K. M. Bahauddin Bahar MP’s civic reception in London

The UK expatriates wanted a referendum on the demand of the division called Cumilla.

Collection of 10,000 public signatures in the United Kingdom on the demand of Cumilla Division

Comilla-6 Constituency Member of Parliament AKM Bahauddin Bahar said again about the demand to name the division after Comilla.



He said, asking for Cumilla Division in the name of Comilla is not my personal matter, Millions of people of Comilla demand this, I believe Bangabandhu’s daughter will not reject this demand of the people.

He will give the Cumilla division as Cumilla.

AKM Bahar Uddin Bahar said these things while participating in the mass reception held at the Royal Regency Hall in London on Sunday (July 09) afternoon and participating in the mass signature program to demand the implementation of the division called Comilla.

The event was organised by The Cumilla Consortium UK.

The Comilla Consortium UK convenor Saiful Islam Dudu presided over the program jointly conducted by member secretary Journalist Tanvir Ahmed and joint convener Aminul Islam.

After the recitation of the Holy Quran and verse from Bhagavad Gita the program began with the National Anthem and a minute’s silence in memory of all the martyrs.

President of Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League said that many dreams of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina have come true in traditional have come true in traditional Cumilla. . This Cumilla murderer Khandaker Moshtaq is not from Comilla, he is not a permanent resident of Cumilla. Comilla is the birthplace of many wise and virtuous people. So we all want a division called Cumilla.



At this civic reception,

He said, I have a slogan ‘Comilla Egole, Egobe Bangladesh’. I have been agitating for the Cumilla division since 1988 that I did not demand this division in one day. The movement will continue until implementation.

On behalf of Comilla Consortium UK, A.K.M. Bahauddin Bahar was demanded to bring a proposal to the National Parliament to give a referendum to the Prime Minister.

Sultan Mahmud Sharif, the president of Awami League in the United Kingdom, was the main speaker at the event.

Enamul Haque, the brave freedom fighter, Rahman Jilani, Ruhul Amin, chief advisor of The Comilla Consortium UK, Cumilla Mohanagar Awami League’s organizing secretary Dr. Tahsin Bahar Suchona, Advisor to The Cumilla Consortium UK, Muhammad Shafiqul Islam, Managing Director of Rhythmic Care UK, Tulip Sultana.



Also present were Barrister Monirul Islam Manju, Lawyer Sohail Karim, Greater Cumilla Welfare Association President Engineer Farhad Hussain Babu, Greater Cumilla Association President Mukit Haider Russell, Barura Association President Mohammad Salim Mia, Zahirul Islam, Syed Ehchanul Haque, Journalist Rashedul Haque Riyad, Selina Akhtar Josna, Shahjahan Kabir, Khaledul Islam Khaled, Shoishab Ahmed, Dil Jahan Ali Khokon, Cllr Parvez Ahmed and immigration expert Bidhan Goswami among others.

It should be noted that about 10,000 public signatures have been collected from the United Kingdom by the initiative of The Comilla Consortium UK. It was handed over to Ambassador Saeedah Tasnim Muna at the Bangladesh Embassy in London on Monday afternoon in the presence of AkM Bahauddin Bahar MP. Ruhul Amin, Chief Advisor of The Cumilla Consortium UK, Convener Saiful Islam Dudu, Member Secretary Journalist Tanvir Ahmed were present.

The public signatures will be handed over to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the Bangladesh High Commission in London.