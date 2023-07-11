MP Rebecca Momin passes away

Rebecca Momin, lawmaker from Netrakona-4 constituency, passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early Tuesday.

She died around 4:30am at Square Hospitals while undergoing treatment there.

The 76-year-old lawmaker had been suffering from old age complications including various diseases.

Rebecca Momin’s personal secretary confirmed her death news at 6:30am.

The lawmaker’s body will be taken to her family home in Mohanganj’s Kajiyatia village, where she will be buried at family graveyard.

She was a third consecutive MP nominated by Awami League and was the wife of former Food Minister Abul Momen.

Rebecca Momin was first elected to parliament from the Mohanganj-Khaliajuri constituency in 2008 and went on to serve as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs.

She was born on May 15, 1947, in Netrakona’s Mohanganj upazila.