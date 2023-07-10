PM Sheikh Hasina unveils cover of ‘Mujibpedia’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has unveiled the cover of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Encyclopedia ‘Mujibpedia’ at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

‘Mujibpedia’ chief editor Kamal Chowdhury, editor Farid Kabir, executive editor Abu Md. Delwar Hossain, sponsor City Bank Limited’s chairman Aziz Al Qaiser and its managing director Masrur Arefin were present on the occasion, said a press release.

Mujibpedia contains true information about Bangabandhu’s life and work and his long struggle along with the history of Bangladesh’s independence, the release said.

The Prime Minister revised and edited the entries related to Bangabandhu’s family that were included in ‘Mujibpedia’.

History and Culture Circle Bangladesh Limited published the book while Agamee Prakashani is the distributor.

It contains 591 entries and about 750 historical photographs. Some 97 writers, researchers, historians and journalists have contributed to the book.

Veteran politician Tofail Ahmad, National Professor AK Azad Khan, writer and historian Muntassir Mamoon, cultural personality Ramendu Mazumder, historian Professor Syed Anwar Hossain, Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Haroon-ur-Rashid, Atiur Rahman, researcher and essayist Mofidul Haque, cultural personality and former minister Asaduzzaman Noor, educationist and litterateur Abul Momen, among others, wrote entries in the book.