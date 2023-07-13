EU delegation meeting with CEO OF SCC

A seven member fact-finding mission held a meeting with the Sylhet City Corporation before sending the main Election Observation Mission of the European Union following the invitation of the Election Commission of Bangladesh on the occasion of the upcoming National Assembly elections.

The meeting was held at Nagar Bhaban with SCC Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Badrul Haque at 10 am on Thursday (July 13).

EU representatives said that a team of the European Union Monitoring Mission will act as observers in Sylhet during the elections. They expected the cooperation of the city corporation in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Badrul Haque assured the necessary cooperation from CSIC.

It was attended by First Secretary (Political) Sebastien Rieger Bron of the European Union Election Observation Mission 2023, Electoral and Political Expert Dimitra Ianou, Security Expert Ian Miller, Legal Expert Cristina Alves, Logistics Expert Christopher Chamaine, Program Manager Marie-Hélène Enderlin, Tanja Nader, SCC Public Relations Officer Abdul Alim Shah and IT Consultant Sadat Hossain Khan.