Bangladesh women see maiden ODI victory against India

Bangladesh Women registered their maiden ODI win against India on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

It was the first match of the three-match ODI series. Before this, Bangladesh Women had played five matches against India and had failed to win any of them.

On Sunday, India won the toss and chose to field first. The hosts posted a total of 152 for 9 in 43 overs. Shorna Akter was unable to bat due to falling ill after the toss. The match was reduced to 44 overs per side due to rain.

Captain Nigar Sultana was the highest scorer with 39 off 64 balls, while Fargana Hoque contributed 27.

For India, Amanjot Kaur took four wickets conceding 31 runs in nine overs, while Devika Vaidya took two.

In reply, India failed to build strong partnerships. Both openers, Priya Puniya and Smriti Mandhana, managed to get off to good starts, but they were unable to capitalize on them. Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia scored 15, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned just 5.

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot scored 20 and 15 respectively and helped India stay in the fight and put pressure on Bangladesh. However, Nahida Akter removed Deepti, while Marufa Akter scalped the wicket of Amanjot, putting the pressure back on India.

India lost eight wickets for under 100 runs. Eventually, they were all out for 113, losing the match by 40 runs. Marufa bagged four wickets while Rabeya Khan took three.

The next two matches are scheduled on July 19th and 22nd at the same venue.