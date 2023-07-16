TCB family card holders can buy 5 kg rice alongside oil, sugar, pulse from Sunday

Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB) card holder families can purchase 5 kgs of rice alongside its products including oil, sugar and pulse from Sunday.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the TCB programme at No 1 ward of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present there.

Under the programme, a total of one crore TCB card holder families can purchase 5kgs of rice at Tk 30 per kg and the TCB dealers will fix the date and time.

One card holder family can purchase two litres of edible oil at Tk 200, two kgs of pulse at Tk 120, one kg sugar at Tk 70 and 5 kg rice at Tk 150.

Talking to reporters, the Food minister said every year, the government distributs almost 30 lakh mts of food grain among people.