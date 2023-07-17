GK Shamim jailed for 10 years

A Special Judge’s Court on Monday sentenced ‘influential’ contractor GK Shamim to 10 years’ imprisonment in a money laundering case.

Besides, seven of his bodyguards were jailed for four years each for assisting GK Shamim.

They are Md Delwar Hossain, Md Murad Hossain, Md Jahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain and Md Aminul Islam.

Dhaka Special Court-10 Judge Md Nazrul Islam pronounced the judgement in presence of GK Shamim and seven others at the courtroom after their charges were proved.

The court also fined them Tk 3.83 crore each, in default, they will have to suffer one year more in jail.

The witness deposition in the case ended on December 21 last. The court recorded the statement of 23 out of 26 chargesheeted witnesses.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted chargesheet against the accused on August 4 in 2020.

According to chargesheet, Shamim has Tk 337.3 crore in 180 fixed deposit accounts with different banks, two houses in the capital and 52 kathas of land worth Tk 41 crore. He amassed the wealth through tender manipulation at government departments and extortion at bus terminals and cattle markets, the charge further added.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on September 20, 2019, arrested Shamim on charges of extortion and tender manipulation. His bodyguards were also arrested. Later, RAB filed three cases against him with Gulshan Police Station.