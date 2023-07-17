BIMSTEC retreat held in Bangkok to enhance growth, promote prosperity

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday attended retreat in Bangkok, Thailand which was hosted by Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to exchange views on regional issues as well as ways to move the 25-year old organisation forward.

The BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers had an “open and forward looking” discussion among the colleagues, reports UNB.

“Just concluded a productive BIMSTEC Retreat in Bangkok,” Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

He said they focused on strengthening resilience and coordination among BIMSTEC members, reflecting the challenges that we all confront today.

“Explored new facets and activities to enter new areas of cooperation. Food, health and energy security are common concerns. Technology solutions can be subject for both collaboration and exchange of best practices. Our common objective is to enhance growth and promote prosperity,” said the Indian Minister, adding that they agreed to meet more frequently to take these ideas further.

Foreign Minister Momen and other visiting BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers are likely to meet Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha jointly.

During his visit, the Foreign Minister Momen is likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the BIMSTEC Member States on the sideline of the retreat.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the next BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand later this year.

The sixth BIMSTEC Summit will be held in November 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, in which Bangladesh will assume the chairmanship of the regional grouping.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return home on July 18, said an official.

Earlier, Momen visited Jakarta, Indonesia from July 12 and attended the ASEAN Regional Forum.