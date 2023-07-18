AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today

The rulling Awami League (AL) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will remain on the Dhaka streets today (July 18) as both the party hold counter-programmes.

Dhaka city (South) AL brings out a procession at 3pm from Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital. It will end at Dhanmondi 32.

The party General Secretary Obaidul Quader will join the programme that starts at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the BNP and like-minded political parties and alliances have already gathered in Gabtoli to bring out their scheduled march as part of their one-point movement. The march will end in Jatrabari at 4pm.

Not only in the capital, the party will bring out processions in other cities and districts to realise its one-point demand for polls under a non-party interim government.

The next day, the BNP will also march from Uttara’s Abdullahpur to Bahadur Shah Park in the Old Dhaka from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

On the other hand, AL leaders and activists will start marching from Satrasta intersection of Tejgaon to Mohakhali at 3:00pm.

They will also bring out processions in cities and districts under Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.