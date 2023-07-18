Political violence has no place in democratic elections: US

The United States has encouraged the government of Bangladesh to investigate any report of violence thoroughly, transparently, and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account.

“I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections,” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told in a regular briefing in Washington on July 17 when the assault on Hero Alam during yesterday’s Dhaka-17 by-election was raised.

Miller also said they would expect the government of Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections. “And we continue to monitor it closely,” he said.

Mohammad Ali Arafat, who won the Dhaka-17 by-polls, said what happened “just 20 minutes before the end of the election is uncalled for.”

“I strongly condemn it. The involved parties could not be Awami League’s well-wishers. It was done with the intention of maligning the election,” he said.

The culprits should be arrested and brought to justice, Arafat said.

Ashraful Alam, better known as “Hero Alam”, an independent candidate contesting the Dhaka-17 by-election, was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani area on July 17.

Hero Alam was attacked by some miscreants in the afternoon while he was leaving the Banani Bidyaniketan School polling centre. He returned home after receiving treatment at a hospital.