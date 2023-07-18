Attack on Hero Alam: Two accused remanded

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday (July 18, 2023) placed two arrested accused on a three-day remand in a case filed over attack on Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam, an independent candidate in the just concluded by-election of Dhaka-17 constituency.

The remanded accused were Sanwar Kazi, 28 and Biplob Hossain, 31.

Earlier, police produced them before the court on Tuesday.

Then the investigation officer of the case Banani Police Station sub-inspector Noor Uddin pleaded to the court to place them on a seven-day remand. However, after the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib placed them on a three-day remand.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hero Alam’s personal assistant Sujan Rahman Shuva filed the case at Banani Police Station. In the case, he mentioned some 15 to 20 unidentified accused behind the attackm on Hero Alam.

The Detective Branch of Police have so far arrested seven people in connection with the attack on Hero Alam.