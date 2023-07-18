Holy Ashura on July 29

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), will be observed in the country on July 29 as the Muharram moon was not sighted in the sky on Tuesday.

So, the month of Muharram will start on Thursday (July 20, 2023) while the 30th day of Zilhajj month will be on Wednesday, said a press release.

Therefore, the holy Ashura will be celebrated on July 29 (Saturday).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at Islamic Foundation (IF) conference room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Tuesday evening.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Huque Khan chaired the meeting.