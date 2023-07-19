Superfoods to stop premature graying of hair

“Premature graying of hair in youngsters is on the rise. While stress and lifestyle is a lead factor, diet and nutrition also plays a major role. The advent of fast food and instant meals is leaching our meals of essential nutrients and it’s time to bring black back!” says Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Spinach, chickpeas, oranges:

Folic acid can help provide the right nutrition to your diet. Dark leafy vegetables like spinach, fenugreek leaves, mustard greens, methi leaves, cholai, lentils, chickpeas, beans, peas, fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes, nuts and seeds such as almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds all are high in folic acid.

Dairy products, egg yolk:

Foods high in B12 like egg yolk, dairy products, shiitake mushrooms are all beneficial for hair health and can stop graying.

Zinc-rich foods:

Seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, watermelon, dry fruits like pistachio, almonds, black grams or kala chana, black sesame seeds are all storehouse of zinc and can aid in stopping your luscious locks into turning silver.

Foods rich in copper:

Shellfish and fresh water fish, sesame seeds, cashewnuts and almonds, lean red meats, whole wheat and grains are also recommended for those who are trying different tricks to stop graying of hair.

Apart from these foods, one must consider other lifestyle factors like high stress, obesity, diseases like vitiligo or alopecia areata, thyroid disease and also genetic factors. Finding ways to beat stress can help stop premature graying of hair.